SZA revealed as best selling Black female artist worldwide of 2025

Published on February 19, 2026

SZA for CR Fashion Book Issue 22
Source: Nick Riley Bentham / CR Fashion Book

SZA had a groundbreaking year in 2025, becoming the best-selling Black female artist worldwide and winning two Grammy Awards for her feature on Kendrick Lamar’s hit single “Luther.” Her success reflects a global impact and sustained sales power, solidifying her position as a leading R&B artist. SZA’s authenticity, genre-blending sound, and strong live performances have contributed to her commercial dominance and cultural influence. Her achievements in 2025 have reshaped the conversation around R&B, pop, and crossover artistry, establishing her as a defining force in modern music. Source: https://hip-hopvibe.com/news/sza-named-as-the-best-selling-black-female-artist-worldwide-of-2025

