Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

The Central Indiana Police Foundation is organizing a fundraiser to honor and support the family of Officer Brian Elliott, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2026, while responding to a domestic situation.

The fundraiser, approved by Officer Elliott’s family, aims to provide financial assistance to his wife, Erin, and their family during this challenging time.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to contribute through the official foundation to ensure all donations are properly managed and directed to the family.

Donations can be made online at cipf.foundation or by mailing a check to the Central Indiana Police Foundation at 1525 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

Checks should be made payable to “Central IN Police Foundation” with “Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund” in the memo line.

The foundation has also committed to delivering any notes or cards to Officer Elliott’s family, ensuring they feel the community’s support during this difficult time.

This initiative reflects the community’s gratitude for Officer Elliott’s service and sacrifice.

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott was originally published on wibc.com