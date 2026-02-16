Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Local

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

They’re each facing a preliminary charge of neglect that resulted in the girl’s death.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hendricks County
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STILESVILLE, Ind — An 11-year-old girl was found dead early Saturday morning inside a home in Stilesville. Emergency crews were called to the house on U.S. 40 around 1:30 a.m. because the girl wasn’t breathing. They tried to help her, but she didn’t make it.

During the investigation, the girl’s father, Kenneth Vazquez, and her stepmother, Elba Vazquez, were taken into custody. Both live in the home and are now in the Hendricks County Jail. They’re each facing a preliminary charge of neglect that resulted in the girl’s death.

Jail records show Elba was booked a little after 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Kenneth was booked a bit before 5 p.m. The charge they’re facing is a Level 1 felony in Indiana, which can carry up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to ten thousand dollars.

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Linebacker, Jacob Savage, Reveals He Will Wear Number 21 Creating A 21 Savage CFB Jersey

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC 1x1 logo
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Pick The Playlist

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close