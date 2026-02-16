Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STILESVILLE, Ind — An 11-year-old girl was found dead early Saturday morning inside a home in Stilesville. Emergency crews were called to the house on U.S. 40 around 1:30 a.m. because the girl wasn’t breathing. They tried to help her, but she didn’t make it.

During the investigation, the girl’s father, Kenneth Vazquez, and her stepmother, Elba Vazquez, were taken into custody. Both live in the home and are now in the Hendricks County Jail. They’re each facing a preliminary charge of neglect that resulted in the girl’s death.

Jail records show Elba was booked a little after 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Kenneth was booked a bit before 5 p.m. The charge they’re facing is a Level 1 felony in Indiana, which can carry up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to ten thousand dollars.

