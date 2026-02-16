IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Source: Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on the west side of Indianapolis followed a police chase.

Officers attempted to stop a driver near northbound I-465 and the Crawfordsville Road exit. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The vehicle later rolled over near the I-74 westbound ramp. The driver was trapped and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The exit ramp to I-74 westbound has reopened.

