Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Local

IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Officers attempted to stop a driver near northbound I-465 and the Crawfordsville Road exit.

Published on February 16, 2026

Crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on the west side of Indianapolis followed a police chase.

Officers attempted to stop a driver near northbound I-465 and the Crawfordsville Road exit. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The vehicle later rolled over near the I-74 westbound ramp. The driver was trapped and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The exit ramp to I-74 westbound has reopened.

