Indiana University Economics Lecturer Arrested

Indiana University economics lecturer James K. Self was arrested on Thursday.

Published on February 12, 2026

James Self, IU Educator
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University economics lecturer James K. Self was arrested on Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida initially contacted Bloomington Police in January, saying that Self had communicated with an investigator posing as a 14-year-old boy back in October. According to police, Self requested nude photos, sent photos of his own genitals, and expressed a desire to meet for sexual acts while identifying himself as a college teacher.

Self was arrested during a traffic stop at around 6:45 a.m., just two hours before Self sent a Canvas message to his Fundamnetals of Economics lecture, cancelling the class because of “an emergency situation.”

Police also searched Self’s home and took him to the Monroe County Jail, where he was charged with Child Solicitation.

IU has since suspended and banned Self from the campus.

