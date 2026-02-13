Source: @jsavage_2125 / Instagram

Indiana Linebacker, Jacob Savage, Reveals He Will Wear Number 21 Creating A 21 Savage CFB Jersey

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Jacob Savage is already making waves before stepping onto the field for the defending national champions.

The incoming freshman has chosen to wear jersey No. 21 for the 2026 season, a tribute to Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage.

This unique choice adds a touch of swagger to a program riding high after a historic title run under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Savage, a three-star recruit and the No. 5 overall prospect in Kentucky, brings an impressive high school resume to Bloomington.

He set a program record with 511 tackles, led the state in stops as a sophomore, and earned the Paul Hornung Award as Kentucky’s top high school football player.

Beyond defense, Savage showcased his versatility with 3,584 all-purpose yards and 65 touchdowns during his prep career.

The linebacker’s nod to 21 Savage reflects the rapper’s influence on pop culture and sports.

Known for hits like “A Lot” and “Rockstar,” 21 Savage’s music resonates with a generation of athletes who draw inspiration from his confidence and success.

For Indiana, Jacob Savage’s No. 21 jersey now carries both style and high expectations.

As the Hoosiers aim to defend their national title, Savage’s bold choice symbolizes the confidence and determination he brings to the field.

With his talent and flair, No. 21 is set to make an impact in Bloomington.

Indiana Linebacker, Jacob Savage, Reveals He Will Wear Number 21 Creating A 21 Savage CFB Jersey was originally published on 1075thefan.com