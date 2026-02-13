Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with NBC for Olympics

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Exclusive 2026 Olympics YouTube Deal with NBC

Published on February 12, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with NBC to cover the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics exclusively on her YouTube channel. With over 7.3 million subscribers, the Grammy winner will provide behind-the-scenes access to the Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Through NBCUniversal, Megan will have rare access to Olympic venues, athletes, and key moments, sharing her experiences in real time with her audience. Her coverage will be available exclusively on her YouTube channel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, marking a high-profile creator collaboration for the Games. Source: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/olympics/2026-milan-cortina/megan-thee-stallion-partners-nbc-exclusive-youtube-coverage-2026-milan-cortina-olympics/6459353/

