Source: Andrew Chin/ Getty Images/ Getty

Kid Rock Calls Jay-Z, Who’s in Charge of the Halftime Show, a ‘DEI Hire’

Kid Rock suggested that Jay-Z’s role in selecting Super Bowl Halftime Show performers is due to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, rather than merit. In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Rock theorized that the NFL wanted to court more Black male viewership by choosing Jay-Z. Jay-Z has been involved in selecting Halftime Show performers since signing a partnership with the NFL in 2019. Kid Rock recently performed at Turning Point USA’s “All-American” halftime show, which drew significantly fewer viewers than the official Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny. Kacey Musgraves praised Bad Bunny’s performance, stating it made her feel “more proudly American” than anything Kid Rock has done. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/backwoodsaltar/kid-rock-jay-z-super-bowl-dei-hire