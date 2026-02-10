Listen Live
Drake Super Bowl Bet: What Went Wrong This Year

Drake Loses $1M in Super Bowl Bet as the 'Drake Curse' Strikes Again

Published on February 9, 2026

Drake
Source: General / Radio One

Drake Loses $1M in Super Bowl Bet as the 'Drake Curse' Strikes Again

Drake’s $1,000,000 bet on the New England Patriots to win the 2026 Super Bowl backfired as the Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious. The rapper’s Instagram post showcasing the bet sparked talk of the infamous Drake curse striking again. Despite potential winnings of $2,950,000, Drake left empty-handed, with fans attributing the loss to the curse. Mark Wahlberg supported Drake’s bet, calling him a “SMART MAN.” Source: https://people.com/drake-loses-1m-in-super-bowl-bet-as-the-drake-curse-strikes-again-11902435

