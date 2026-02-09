Source: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by P / Dennis Leupold for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna ‘Anti’ Vinyl in Opaque Red: How to Buy

Rihanna’s acclaimed eighth studio album, Anti, is now available on vinyl in opaque red. The album, which was certified platinum within two days of its release, received critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200 chart. Anti marked a creative shift for Rihanna, showcasing her experimentation with darker, introspective sounds. Lead single “Work” and tracks like “Love On The Brain” and “Needed Me” solidified the album’s status as a defining artistic statement in her career. Rihanna’s Anti blends R&B, pop, and soul in a personal and universal way, proving her ability to dominate charts while pushing boundaries. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/complexstaff3/rihanna-anti-vinyl-opaque-red