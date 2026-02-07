Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77

The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team survived a dramatic comeback from the Wisconsin Badgers to secure a thrilling 78-77 overtime victory.

Published on February 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 07 Wisconsin at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team survived a dramatic comeback from the Wisconsin Badgers to secure a thrilling 78-77 overtime victory at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.

Lamar Wilkerson delivered in the clutch by sinking two decisive free throws with just 2.8 seconds left in overtime.

Wilkerson finished with a game-high 25 points, continuing his stellar form as a key offensive leader for Indiana.

The Hoosiers built a commanding 14-point lead in the first half and maintained a double-digit advantage for much of the second half.

However, the Badgers mounted a rally, fueled by a 10-0 run in the closing minutes of regulation.

Wisconsin briefly took the lead with under two minutes remaining, but Indiana’s resilience and Wilkerson’s composure at the line proved to be the difference.

Defensively, Indiana held Wisconsin to just 38% shooting from the field, despite the Badgers’ strong second-half push.

Wisconsin’s Nolan Winter led their effort with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while John Blackwell and Nick Boyd added 16 points each.

For Indiana, Tucker DeVries contributed 16 points, while Sam Alexis added 19 points on an impressive 9-of-10 shooting performance.

The win improves Indiana’s record to 16-8 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play, strengthening their NCAA tournament resume.

The Hoosiers will look to build on this momentum when they return to action on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. against Oregon. Pregame radio coverage begins at 7:30 pm on 93.1 FM WIBC.

Hoosiers Hold Off Wisconsin in Overtime 78-77 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

31 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close