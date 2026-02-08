Listen Live
Janet Jackson Marks Control's 40th Anniversary

Janet Jackson celebrates the 40th anniversary of ‘Control’

Published on February 7, 2026

Janet Jackson - 'Control'
Source: A&M / Amazon.com

Janet Jackson celebrates the 40th anniversary of ‘Control’

“Funny how time flies.”

Janet Jackson celebrated the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Control” in an Instagram post. The album, released on February 4,1986, marked a new era for the artist and included hits like “Nasty”, “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” and “When I Think Of You.” Jackson received multiple Grammy nominations for the album which included Album of the Year and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. “Control” was a commercial success, going platinum multiple times.  Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/02/06/janet-jackson-celebrates-the-40th-anniversary-of-control/

