Source: BWHI / Black Women’s Health Imperative

Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Be Happy’ Film, Inspiring Midlife Reinvention

Mary J. Blige recently premiered her new romantic dramedy, “Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy,” at a special screening in New York. The film, inspired by her hit song “Be Happy,” explores themes of reinvention and personal growth. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie delves into the transformative journeys of women in midlife. Directed by Gabourey Sidibe, the film marks the fourth successful collaboration between Mary J. Blige and Lifetime. The music icon’s connection to the film world extends beyond this project, with previous Oscar nominations and acclaimed acting roles. Source: https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/00247763.html