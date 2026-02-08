Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Be Happy’ Film, Inspiring Midlife Reinvention

Published on February 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary J. Blige
Source: BWHI / Black Women’s Health Imperative

Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Be Happy’ Film, Inspiring Midlife Reinvention

Mary J. Blige recently premiered her new romantic dramedy, “Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy,” at a special screening in New York. The film, inspired by her hit song “Be Happy,” explores themes of reinvention and personal growth. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie delves into the transformative journeys of women in midlife. Directed by Gabourey Sidibe, the film marks the fourth successful collaboration between Mary J. Blige and Lifetime. The music icon’s connection to the film world extends beyond this project, with previous Oscar nominations and acclaimed acting roles. Source: https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/00247763.html

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

31 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close