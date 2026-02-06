Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Press Look Is Going Viral

Bad Bunny Isn’t Waiting Until The Super Bowl To Show Off His Swag, Rocks Cartier & Bottega Veneta During A Press Stop

The halftime headliner is already serving style and swag.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Bad Bunny hasn’t even stepped onto the Super Bowl 2026 halftime stage but he’s already giving main character energy.

Ever since he was announced as this year’s halftime performer, the internet has been in shambles. Fans have been counting down, social media has been buzzing nonstop, Google searches for learning Spanish have increased, and even related political commentary has heightened. Bad Bunny is at the center of it all and is now stepping into what may easily be one of the biggest U.S. performances of his career.

And if this week is any preview of what’s coming, we already know his halftime fits are about to be fly.

Bad Bunny arrived at the Apple Music Super Bowl press conference and reminded everyone that his style is just as strong as his music. The confidence, the attitude, the luxury — we are here for it all.

Bad Bunny’s Cartier Crash Watch Is The Ultimate Grown-Man Timepiece

Greeting the press, he stepped out in a gray monochromatic look. He wore a Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 look layered under a dramatic oversized gray fur coat. Underneath, he kept the palette consistent with a gray pinstripe suit, crisp shirt and tie, and wide-leg trousers that pooled perfectly over chunky sneakers. He finished the look with a gray beanie and oversized sunglasses.

And then there was the watch.

The Puerto Rican singer rocked a Cartier Crash watch in platinum and 18k white gold. It’s the kind of arm piece watch lovers instantly recognize. Sculptural, rare, and unmistakable, it was the perfect finishing touch for his press look.

Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Bad Bunny Is Excited, Shares That Getting Ready Is ‘A Lot’

The global superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared that he’s excited for his upcoming Super Bowl performance. Bad Bunny admitted there’s been sleepless nights.

“I feel more excited about all of the people than thinking about me. My family and all my friends,” he added.

Between the music, the fashion, and the energy he brings everywhere he goes, Bad Bunny has already set the tone for the Super Bowl. And we will absolutely be watching to see what he pulls out next.

Bad Bunny Isn’t Waiting Until The Super Bowl To Show Off His Swag, Rocks Cartier & Bottega Veneta During A Press Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

31 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close