Source: Navy Office of Community Outreach / NAVCO

Navy, Air Force to Conduct Joint Flyover During Super Bowl LX

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — During the national anthem at Super Bowl LX this Sunday, members of four U.S. Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover with members of the Air Force above Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Cmdr. Mike Jennings, a Mooresville native and commanding officer of the “Warhawks” Strike Fighter Squadron 97, will lead his unit as part of a joint eight-aircraft flyover featuring both the U.S. Navy and Air Force.

The flyover will feature F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and F-35C Lightning II aircraft from Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, alongside F-15C Eagles from Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, and B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.

Representing the Navy in the F/A-18 Super Hornets will be the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, the “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2, and the “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192. The “Warhawks” of VFA-97 will represent the Navy in the F-35C Lightning II.

For Jennings, a 2002 Mooresville High School and 2006 Purdue University graduate, the mission is a career highlight.

“Being able to be part of such a momentous event representing the Navy is an amazing responsibility,” Jennings said. “The chance for my children to see what I do on TV is a rare opportunity and something I think will be a great memory for myself, my wife and my two boys.”

Growing up in a small town helped Jennings develop the drive needed for naval aviation, a path he’s been interested in since he was three years old.

“I believe growing up there taught me how to be ambitious, search for those opportunities, and the work ethic to enable that,” he said.

This year’s flyover marks the start of the U.S. Navy’s commemoration of 250 years of American independence.

Navy, Air Force to Conduct Joint Flyover During Super Bowl LX was originally published on wibc.com