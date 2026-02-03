Listen Live
Two Indiana Jails Report Inmate Deaths Hours Apart

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far.

Published on February 3, 2026

A long hallway with many bars on the windows
Source: txking / Getty

STATEWIDE — Two inmates died in separate Indiana jails early today.

At the Boone County Jail, Brittany Moore of Indianapolis was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 3:20 a.m. She had been booked the night before on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Emergency crews were called, but she did not survive. Her family has been notified, and the case remains under investigation.

A few hours later, staff at the Huntington County Jail found an inmate unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Workers had checked on the person less than 30 minutes earlier and attempted to revive them, but the inmate died.

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far. The person’s name and gender will be made public after the autopsy.

