Listen Live
Close
Local

Greenwood Man Gets Six Years in Prison for Child Exploitation

Greenwood Man Gets Six Years in Prison for Child Exploitation and Child Porn Possession

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rudy Mohika mugshot
Source: Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A man from Greenwood will serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation and possession of child pornograhy.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Rudy Mohika admitted that he has an addiction to child porn.

In December of 2024, the Lebanon Police Department and Boone County CASE Task Force received a cyber tip from the Kik platform about suspected child pornography uploads in November 2024.

“Through this investigation, the Kik account was connected to Mohika. Mohika was discovered to have sent around 50 child porn files to users online. The court in sentencing Mohika referenced his admission to having an addiction to child pornography going back before this cyber tip was made, that many of the images and videos in his possession were of children between the ages of 1- 6 years old, and anything less than going to prison would depreciate the seriousness of this offense,” said Hamner.

Greenwood Man Gets Six Years in Prison for Child Exploitation and Child Porn Possession was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close