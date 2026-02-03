Source: February might be the shortest month on the calendar, but let’s be real, it packs the biggest punch. It is no coincidence that the month designated to celebrate Black History is also the birth month of some of the most transformative figures in our culture. While the world discusses Valentine’s Day or groundhogs, we are busy lighting candles for the trailblazers who made being born in February look like a divine assignment. From literary giants to court-side legends, the Aquarians and Pisces of February have shaped the way we see ourselves and the way the world sees us. RELATED: What Is Black History Month? Past, Present, and Future RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026 ✕ This February, as we celebrate our history, let’s make some noise for the birthday icons who helped write it. They are the proof that Black excellence isn’t just a hashtag; it is our legacy. See Our Entire List of Iconic Black Celebrities with February Birthdays Below

February 1: Langston Hughes Source: Fred Stein Archive / Getty

Dennis Edwards Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

February 4: Rosa Parks Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

February 5: Hank Aaron Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

February 7: Chris Rock Source: Steve Russell / Getty The Voices of Freedom and Truth Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. It feels right to start with the heavy hitters who gave us the language and the courage to fight. Langston Hughes (Feb. 1) didn’t just write poetry; he captured the soul of the Harlem Renaissance. Then there is Rosa Parks (Feb. 4), the Mother of the Freedom Movement, whose quiet strength on a Montgomery bus sparked a revolution. We also celebrate the intellect of W.E.B. Du Bois (Feb. 23), a man whose work laid the foundation for the civil rights movement, and the unparalleled Toni Morrison (Feb. 18). She didn’t just write stories; she validated Black life in American literature, reminding us that our stories are worthy of the highest honors.

February 8: Gary Coleman Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

February 12: Arsenio Hall Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

February 17: Michael Jordan Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty The Soundtrack of Our Lives Where would we be without the music? February gave us Smokey Robinson (Feb. 19), the poet laureate of Motown who taught the world how to croon. We also honor the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone (Feb. 21), who used her voice as a weapon for justice. Modern icons are carrying that torch, too. The Neo-Soul queen Erykah Badu (Feb. 26) continues to shift the frequency, while Rihanna (Feb. 20) has transformed from a pop princess into a global business mogul, showing us exactly what ownership looks like.

February 18: Toni Morrison Source: Antonio Dickey / Getty

February 19: Smokey Robinson Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

February 20: Rihanna Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Sidney Poitier Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty Breaking Barriers on Screen and Court We have to give flowers to Sidney Poitier (Feb. 20). He walked so every Black actor today could run, carrying dignity into spaces that weren’t built for us. In the comedy world, Arsenio Hall (Feb. 12) gave us a late-night home when nobody else would, and Chris Rock (Feb. 7) keeps us laughing while making us think. And let’s talk dominance. Hank Aaron (Feb. 5) faced down hate to become a baseball king. Julius “Dr. J” Erving (Feb. 22) brought style to the ABA and NBA. Then there is Michael Jordan (Feb. 17)—the name itself is synonymous with greatness. Whether it’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Feb. 24) in the ring or Serena Williams (also an honorary mention for Black excellence, though born in September, we celebrate her spirit alongside these titans), our athletes show the world what peak performance looks like.

February 21: Nina Simone Source: United Archives / Getty

February 22: Julius Erving Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

February 23: W.E.B. DuBois Source: Three Lions / Getty

February 24: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

February 25: Rashida Jones Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

February 26: Erykah Badu Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net Antoine Dominique “Fats” Domino