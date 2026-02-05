Listen Live
Khloe Kardashian Journals: Memories and Reflections

Khloe Kardashian Had 'Personal' Plans Before Ex Burned Journals — Source

Published on February 4, 2026

Khloe Kardashian Had ‘Personal’ Plans Before Ex Burned Journals — Source

Khloe Kardashian’s private journals, which were allegedly burned by her ex-husband Lamar Odom, contained more than just memories – they were tied to plans for a deeply personal film that would tell a grittier and more truthful version of her life. The incident of the journals being destroyed ended her relationship with journaling and changed her perspective on keepsakes. The journals were seen as a way for Kardashian to share her unfiltered inner life and creative vision in her own voice, away from reality television and branding. The loss of the journals still impacts Kardashian, as they were a record of her experiences and a potential platform for her to tell her story on her own terms. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/02/03/khloe-kardashian-ex-lamar-odom-burned-journals-personal/

