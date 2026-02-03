Listen Live
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Indy's East Side

IMPD said a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene of the crash Monday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Published on February 3, 2026

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a crash from Monday night where a person was struck and killed.

The incident occurred on the city’s east side in the 3500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. At around 8:30 p.m., police said a man was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The person in the vehicle who hit the man did not remain at the scene.

IMPD closed both north and southbound lanes of the road for cleanup and to investigate the crash.

