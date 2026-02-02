Country star Jelly Roll is dreaming big — Super Bowl big — and his vision for a future halftime show is giving country fans plenty to talk about.

In a recent interview, Jelly Roll revealed what his ideal Super Bowl halftime lineup would look like, and it’s a true celebration of country music, past and present. At the top of his wish list? Legends like Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and the one and only Dolly Parton.

But Jelly Roll isn’t just focused on honoring the greats — he also wants to spotlight the current generation shaping the genre right now. Artists like Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson were also mentioned as must-haves in his dream lineup, creating a true bridge between eras.

The idea comes at an interesting time for Music City. Nashville is currently building a brand-new stadium, with hopes of hosting a future Super Bowl — potentially as early as 2029. If that happens, Jelly Roll believes it would be the perfect opportunity for a country music–themed halftime show rooted in Nashville’s culture and community.

Fresh off a huge night at the Grammys — where Jelly Roll recently took home three Grammy Awards — the singer says his vision for the halftime show would be about more than just big names. He wants something that involves the entire community, celebrating the heart of country music and the city that helped shape it.

While there’s no official Super Bowl announcement yet, one thing’s clear: if Nashville lands the game, Jelly Roll already has a halftime show ready — and country fans would absolutely be here for it.

Jelly Roll Shares His Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on 93qcountry.com