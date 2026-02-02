My Favorite Moments from the Grammys: Speeches, Style & Big Wins

The Grammy Awards always bring unforgettable moments — and this year was no exception. From emotional speeches to career-defining wins, here are a few of my personal highlights from music’s biggest night.

⭐ Jelly Roll’s Speech That Had Us All Feeling Something

Jelly Roll delivered one of the most powerful moments of the night with a speech that was honest, vulnerable, and deeply human. It was a reminder that music isn’t just about charts — it’s about connection, growth, and second chances.

👗 Kelsea Ballerini’s Show-Stopping Gown

Kelsea Ballerini absolutely owned the red carpet. Her gown was timeless, confident, and effortlessly cool — a perfect reflection of where she is right now as both an artist and a woman.

🤠 Lainey Wilson Being… Lainey

From the fashion to the attitude to the presence, Lainey Wilson proved once again that she’s not just having a moment — she is the moment. Everything she touched at the Grammys felt authentic and unmistakably Lainey.

🏆 Zach Top’s First-Ever Grammy Win

One of the biggest country wins of the night went to Zach Top, who took home his first Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album. A huge milestone for an artist who’s keeping classic country sounds alive — and doing it incredibly well.

🎶 Justin Bieber’s Raw, Stripped-Down Performance

No flashy production, no distractions — just Justin Bieber and a deeply emotional, stripped-back performance that reminded everyone why his voice still hits so hard.

🌟 Olivia Dean Wins Best New Artist

One of the most exciting wins of the night went to Olivia Dean, who took home Best New Artist. Soulful, fresh, and authentic — this feels like just the beginning of something special.

