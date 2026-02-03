Jaafar Jackson Transforms into King of Pop in ‘Michael’ Biopic Trailer (VIDEO)

Source: Darren Julien / Julien Auctions

The new trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic has been released, featuring Jaafar Jackson as the iconic singer. The film showcases Jackson’s life off-stage and his early solo career performances, offering a unique perspective on the legendary entertainer. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic also stars Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Kat Graham, and Miles Teller in key roles. “Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 24, promising an intimate look at the King of Pop’s journey to stardom. Source: https://local12.com/news/entertainment/jaafar-jackson-stars-as-his-uncle-michael-jackson-in-new-trailer-for-michael-biopic