Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody
Sports

Pascal Siakam Named NBA All-Star Reserve

For the fourth time in his ten-year career, Pascal Siakam is an NBA All-Star. It's the second time with the Indiana Pacers.

Published on February 1, 2026

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

For the fourth time (2020, 2023, 2025, 2026), in his ten-year career, Pascal Siakam is an NBA-All Star.

“Obviously, it’s something that you want to accomplish as a player. I think it would be dope if I can make it. It would be a testament to the hard work, dedication, and no matter what, continuing to fight.” Siakam said last night.

Despite the lack of success from the Indiana Pacers this season, Siakam has been giving it his all every single night. He checks in 20th in the league in points per game (23.8) while adding 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Andrew Nembhard called Siakam the team’s engine and that they are all riding behind him this season. If Siakam’s season ended today, his 23.8 points per game would be the second best in his career.

One of those field goals came last night. Siakam connected step-back jumper to put the Pacers ahead by four with 18.6 seconds left, ultimately giving the Pacers the room they needed to fend off the Atlanta Hawks.

“This is why we believe he’s an All-Star.” Rick Carlisle stated last night after the win.

It is the first time in his career that he has been tabbed an All-Star in consecutive seasons.

Earlier this season, T.J. McConnell said that the Pacers would only have one win if they didn’t have Siakam. He’s been that good this season with no Tyrese Haliburton as he’s recovering from his torn achilles in game seven of the NBA Finals.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 15th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

