Celebrity

Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper's Star-Studded Bash

Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper's Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend

Hitmaking hottie steals the show at buzzy "Campilation" Album Release Party in Los Angeles

Published on January 31, 2026

1 of 12

Yes, abbbsolutely!

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jerritt Clark

R&B lovers are buzzing over vibe curator/producer Camper’s star-studded new Campilation album which infuses soul-soothing grooves with velvety-smooth vocals from an epic lineup headlined by Brandy, Jill Scott, Alex Isley, Ari Lennox, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Brimming with that old feeling that’s been missing from R&B, Campilation builds on Camper’s golden legacy as the sonic architect behind countless hits, including H.E.R. “Focus,” Coco Jones “ICU,” Brandy “Borderline,” Tamar Braxton “Love And War,” Ro James “Already Knew That,” and more.

Surrounded by industry tastemakers, hitmakers, move makers and friends, Camper kicked off Grammy Week with a swanky album release soirée at Verse LA in La La Land.

Notable attendees included Tank, Ne-Yo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Trevor Jackson, Adam Blackstone, BJ The Chicago Kids, Ari Lennox, PJ Morton, and many more, with certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét causing a commotion in a curve-caressing Jean Paul Gaultier dress on the carpet.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Alriiiiiight, Victoria!

Powered by Jim Beam, the feel-good affair was the ultimate vibe, bustling with themed cocktails and a live jam session featuring performances by Dixson, Wanmor, Alex Isley, The Amours, and more.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

In musically surreal moments, Camper took center stage, showcasing his musicianship as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist effortlessly moving between instruments.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jerritt Clark

More than an album release party, the evening felt like a cultural coronation, cementing the as the leader of the new school of R&B producers.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Check out more selects below:

Camper's Campilation Album Release Party asset
Source: Jerritt Clark
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Have you listened to Camper’s new album? If so, what’s your favorite record? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Victoria’s Monét’s hottest photos on the flip.

The post Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper’s Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend appeared first on Bossip.

123456789101112

106.7 WTLC

