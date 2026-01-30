Source: Dreamville Festville /Taylor Hill Wire Image

J. Cole Tackles Kendrick Lamar Apology in New Freestyle

J. Cole reflects on the impact of apologizing to Kendrick Lamar during his final Dreamville Fest performance nearly two years ago. In his surprise Birthday Blizzard ’26 EP, he mentions how the apology affected his status in the rap game and his journey back to the top. The apology stemmed from Kendrick Lamar’s shots at Cole on a track, prompting Cole to remove his response from a mixtape. Cole’s latest EP precedes the release of his upcoming album, The Fall-Off, set to drop on February 6. Source: https://www.iheart.com/content/2026-01-28-j-cole-addresses-his-apology-to-kendrick-lamar-on-bronx-zoo-freestyle