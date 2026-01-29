16-Year-Old Arrested After Being Linked to November Indy Homicide

Listen Live
IMPD said they've arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in November on Indy's near north side.

Published on January 29, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Indianapolis’ north side in November 2025.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives with the violent crimes unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics team arrested the teenager on Tuesday following a search that lasted multiple weeks. Police located the suspect in the 4100 block of Elmont Terrace on the city’s east side.

On Nov. 8, IMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of N. Pennsylvania Street on the near north side of Indianapolis. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Stephen Jarone Coach Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died there.

According to IMPD, detectives identified the 16-year-old as the suspect after reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses.

The identity of the teenager has not been shared.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

