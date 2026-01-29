Isley Brothers Cement Legacy with Walk of Fame Star

Isley Brothers' star celebrates 67-year career spanning musical genres and inspiring legends like The Beatles.

Group's resilience and talent propelled hits like 'Shout' and collaborations with icons Hendrix and John.

Isley Brothers' influence endures, with Guinness World Record for longest span on U.S. R&B album chart.

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

R&B legends The Isley Brothers have cemented their legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on January 28, 2026, celebrated their seven decades of groundbreaking contributions to gospel, R&B, funk, and rock.

The group’s star, the 2,834th on the iconic sidewalk, is a testament to their enduring influence. From their humble beginnings in Cincinnati to their meteoric rise in New York City, the Isley Brothers have shaped the soundscape of generations. Their hits, including “Shout” and “Twist and Shout,” not only defined an era but also inspired legends like The Beatles.



Ronald and Ernie Isley, the remaining members of the group, expressed heartfelt gratitude during the ceremony. “We’ve been doing this for 67 years, and God bless you all,” Ronald said, addressing their fans. Ernie added, “I wish I had the words to completely express it, but my heart’s full.”

The Isley Brothers’ journey began in 1957, following the tragic loss of their brother Vernon. Their resilience and talent propelled them to release “Shout” in 1959, a song that would later be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Over the years, they collaborated with icons like Jimi Hendrix and Elton John, and their music has been both sampled by hip-hop greats like Notorious B.I.G. and covered by rock bands like The Yardbirds.

In 2023, the Isley Brothers performed on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, a cruise dedicated to raising scholarship funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Their participation in this event highlighted their commitment to uplifting the African-American community and supporting education.

The group’s ability to evolve with the times is unparalleled. Their 1973 “3+3” era, featuring Ernie and Marvin Isley alongside Chris Jasper, marked a new chapter of innovation. Decades later, their influence remains undeniable, with a Guinness World Record for the longest span on the U.S. R&B album chart—45 years.

The Isley Brothers’ accolades include a 1992 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, and a 2020 induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their star on the Walk of Fame is the latest milestone in a career that has transcended genres and generations.

For African-Americans, the Isley Brothers represent more than music—they embody resilience, creativity, and cultural pride. Their songs have been the soundtrack to countless family gatherings, celebrations, and moments of joy.

As the Isley Brothers continue to inspire, their star on Hollywood Boulevard serves as a permanent reminder of their monumental impact on music and culture.

Isley Brothers Cement Legacy with Walk of Fame Star was originally published on blackamericaweb.com