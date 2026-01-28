Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour

Legendary artists Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are reuniting for a major 2026 tour.

The tour will feature 26 stops in the U.S. and Canada, kicking off on June 24 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The collaboration combines Richie's smooth ballads and Earh, Wind & Fire's iconic funk sound, appealing to multiple generations.

Two legendary forces in music are coming back together for another unforgettable tour. Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have officially announced plans to hit the road in summer 2026 with their Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, bringing decades of iconic hits to fans across North America.

The tour was revealed on Monday, January 26, and will include 26 stops throughout the U.S. and Canada. The first show is scheduled for June 24 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, kicking off what promises to be a high-energy celebration of classic R&B, soul, funk, and pop music.

Lionel Richie shared his excitement with fans on social media, letting everyone know he’s ready to return to the stage with longtime collaborators Earth, Wind & Fire. His post reflected the strong chemistry between the artists and the enthusiasm behind continuing a tour that has already proven to be a fan favorite.

This upcoming run builds on the success of previous joint tours. Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire toured together in 2023, performing 20 shows across North America. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour was extended again in 2024. Now, nearly two years later, the artists are bringing the experience back even bigger, giving longtime fans and new listeners another chance to see them share the stage.

Ticket sales are expected to move quickly. Citi cardholders will have early access starting Tuesday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will roll out throughout the week, leading up to the general public sale on Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com.

For fans looking to upgrade their concert experience, several VIP packages will also be available. These premium options include reserved seating, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive tour merchandise, a limited-edition poster, and specially designed collectible items. More details about VIP offerings can be found through VIP Nation.

The collaboration between Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire brings together two powerhouse catalogs filled with chart-topping classics and timeless fan favorites. Richie’s smooth ballads and upbeat anthems pair seamlessly with Earth, Wind & Fire’s legendary funk grooves and signature horn-driven sound.

With decades of music history between them, the tour is expected to attract fans across multiple generations. From longtime supporters who grew up with these songs to younger audiences discovering them through streaming and social media, the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour aims to create a shared musical celebration.

As summer 2026 approaches, anticipation continues to build. With strong ticket demand expected and unforgettable performances on the way, this reunion tour is shaping up to be one of the most exciting live music events of the season.

