Pharrell Williams Receives Honor at Paris Fashion

Pharrell Williams Is Officially Named Chevalier of the Légion D’honneur

Published on January 28, 2026

Pharrell WIlliams x BBC Crate
Source: BBC / Courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

Pharrell Williams Is Officially Named Chevalier of the Légion D’honneur

Pharrell Williams was recently inducted into the Legion of Honor during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, receiving the rank of Knight from President Emmanuel Macron. The ceremony highlighted Williams’ contributions to the creative industries and his ability to bridge music, fashion, and philanthropy. Both the President and Williams wore sunglasses during the event, showcasing their modern style. This honor followed Williams’ successful Louis Vuitton collection debut and solidified his status as a cultural figure in Paris. The ceremony marked a significant moment in Williams’ career, symbolizing his evolution into a global arts statesman. Source: https://hypebeast.com/2026/1/pharrell-williams-knighted-france-chevalier-legion-dhonneur-official-announcement

