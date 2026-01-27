Source: Natalia Navodnaia / Getty

Tune Up Tuesday: The Secret to a Stronger Marriage

On this week’s Sean Tune Up Tuesday on The Sean Show on B1057, Sean Copeland shared fascinating insights from a groundbreaking Harvard study on marriage.

Spanning an incredible 80 years, the study revealed the single best predictor of a marriage’s length and strength: how quickly safety is restored after a rupture.

According to the research, the healthiest couples weren’t free of conflict—in fact, disagreements were common.

What set them apart was their ability to repair quickly after tension arose.

These couples softened sooner, named the tension, and avoided staying distant for long.

The key wasn’t avoiding arguments but being responsive, making each other feel heard, and prioritizing emotional safety over silence or the need to “win” an argument.

Sean highlighted that the study didn’t uncover perfect marriages, but rather repairable ones.

The takeaway?

Strong relationships aren’t about never fighting—they’re about how you come back together after the fight.

By focusing on restoring safety and connection, couples can build a bond that stands the test of time.

It’s a powerful reminder that in love, it’s not about being flawless—it’s about being willing to repair and grow together.

