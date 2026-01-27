Source:

Indiana vs. Purdue: A Historic Rivalry In College Basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers share one of the most storied rivalries in college basketball, dating back to their first matchup on March 1, 1901.

Over the years, this in-state rivalry has become a defining feature of Big Ten basketball, showcasing intense competition and passionate fanbases.

All-Time Series

Purdue leads the all-time series with 128 wins to Indiana’s 93 as of February 2025.

The rivalry has seen its fair share of dramatic moments.

Indiana’s largest margin of victory came in 1992 with a 106-65 win, while Purdue has also delivered dominant performances, including a 120-76 victory in 1969.

Home Court Advantage

Both teams have leveraged their home courts effectively.

Indiana holds a 66-44 record in Bloomington, while Purdue has been dominant in West Lafayette with an 82-26 record.

The home crowd energy at Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena adds an extra layer of intensity to these matchups.

Conference Impact

Purdue has claimed 26 Big Ten regular-season titles, while Indiana has secured 22.

Memorable Moments

1992 : Indiana’s 106-65 victory remains the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s history.

: Indiana’s 106-65 victory remains the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s history. 1989 : Indiana edged out Purdue 74-73 in a nail-biter, showcasing the rivalry’s competitive nature.

: Indiana edged out Purdue 74-73 in a nail-biter, showcasing the rivalry’s competitive nature. 2025: In their most recent matchup, Indiana defeated Purdue 73-58 in Bloomington, continuing the tradition of hard-fought battles.

The Rivalry Today

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry continues to captivate fans, with each game carrying the weight of history and pride.

Whether it’s a battle for Big Ten supremacy or a fight for bragging rights, this rivalry remains one of the most compelling in college basketball.

As the two teams prepare for their next showdown, the legacy of this historic rivalry serves as a reminder of the passion and tradition that define college sports in Indiana.

