Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Cardi B may have taken her newfound football fandom a bit too far.

Published on January 26, 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

The Bronx rapper has been supporting her boo, Stefon Diggs, all season. She took that energy to another level after Diggs and the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl, marking his first appearance in the big game.

Like most major matchups, the game with plenty of prediction ahead of kickoff. One of those predictions came from Reese Donatelli, a young social media influencer known for posting lighthearted NFL picks. Donatelli predicted the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the Patriots.

After New England secured the win, Cardi fired back at the prediction in a now-viral clip: 

“That little white girl said we weren’t going to win. F*ck that b*tch! I told y’all. I’m sorry I didn’t mean to say that.”

Although she quickly apologized, the damage was already done. Reese’s father, Anthony Donatelli, stepped in to defend his daughter, reminder the rapper that the video was meant to be harmless fun:

“That’s my daughter… She’s 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don’t direct profanity toward a child.”

In a separate post, he further explained that his daughter’s picks aren’t meant to be taken seriously.

“She obviously is not an NFL analyst. She’s picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she’ll pick the Packers because she likes cheese. She just relates these silly things as reasons why she picks certain teams.”

The AM I THE DRAMA rapper was later spotted the Patriots’ win alongside Diggs after the game, and she has not issued any additional statements following Donatelli’s comments.

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

