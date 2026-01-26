WATCH: Teyana Taylor’s Oscar Moment Shines Bright on SNL

Teyana Taylor Oscar nomination surprise became a standout pop culture moment as the multi-talented artist revealed—live on Saturday Night Live—that she learned about her Academy Award nomination in the most unexpected way. Hosting the iconic sketch show, Taylor used her opening monologue to blend humor, honesty, and confidence, reminding viewers why she continues to be a force across music, film, and fashion.

During her monologue, Taylor joked about discovering her Best Supporting Actress nomination casually, leaning into the absurdity of awards-season news traveling faster than personal phone calls. The nomination follows her recent Golden Globe win for her role in One Battle After Another, a critics’ favorite that took home four Golden Globe awards and solidified her as a serious contender this season.

Throughout the episode, Teyana Taylor Oscar nomination surprise energy carried into every sketch. She showcased her comedic timing, danced effortlessly, and even reminded audiences of her vocal chops in an airport-themed sketch alongside Kenan Thompson. The episode also featured a cold open mocking Donald Trump and a musical performance by indie rock band Geese, but Taylor remained the undeniable centerpiece.

In a particularly memorable moment, Taylor compared herself to a Glade plug-in air freshener—constantly switching scents—using humor to underscore her versatility. From winning The Masked Singer to early reality TV appearances on My Super Sweet 16, Taylor reflected on a journey that has been anything but linear.

As Teyana Taylor Oscar nomination surprise continues to dominate headlines, her story feels deeply affirming. It’s a reminder that talent, resilience, and authenticity still matter—and that sometimes, the biggest honors arrive when you least expect them.

