Karen Huger’s Return to RHOP Sets the Tone for Season 10 Finale

Karen Huger’s Return to RHOP Sets the Tone for a Raw Season 10 Finale

Published on January 26, 2026

Karen Huger returns to RHOP after prison in what is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments of Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. While this season has delivered no shortage of drama—much of it centered on newcomer Stacey Rusch—the Grande Dame’s comeback is poised to eclipse every storyline that came before it.

Bravo cameras captured Karen Huger’s emotional release from the Montgomery County Detention Center in Maryland, following a six-month prison sentence related to DUI and DWI convictions. The footage shows a visibly moved Karen entering a waiting vehicle and later returning home to an intimate, heartfelt welcome from her family. In the preview for Season 10, Episode 17, Karen expresses deep gratitude to her daughter, sister, and husband, acknowledging the unwavering support that carried her through one of the most challenging chapters of her life.

This return is more than symbolic. Karen Huger returns to RHOP after prison with a renewed sense of accountability and transparency, setting the stage for an exclusive, no-holds-barred interview with Andy Cohen in the season finale. The sit-down promises to address her time in prison head-on, including difficult conversations surrounding alcohol use and personal responsibility.

Stacey Rusch, often at odds with Karen this season, praised Andy Cohen for asking the hard questions and described Karen’s willingness to answer them as brave. It’s a notable moment of respect in a season marked by tension.

Found guilty in December 2024 and reporting to prison in February 2025, Karen Huger has since reemerged in the public eye, including appearances at BravoCon 2025. As Karen Huger returns to RHOP after prison, her story underscores resilience, reckoning, and the power of showing up—truthfully—even when the spotlight is unforgiving.

Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/karen-huger-makes-dramatic-rhop-return-after-prison-andy-cohen-and-stacey-rusch-tease-raw-finale-interview/

