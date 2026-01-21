Source: Michael Owens / Getty

During the Houston Texans’ wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair wore eye black with “stop the genocide” written on it.

This week, ESPN reports that the NFL has fined Al-Shaair $11,593 for violating the league’s rule against personal messages.

NBC Sports notes that the fine was not listed with the other fines from the six wild-card games, which was posted by the league on Saturday. The weekly fines announced by the league apparently only apply to on-field infractions.

Al-Shaair’s “stop the genocide” message was an attempt to call out the atrocities being committed by Israel in Gaza. Israel has bombed Gaza into the ground and refused to allow aid to be those Gaza residents that have survived their relentless attacks.

CBS Sports reports that Al-Shaair has supported Palestinian causes via the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

“If my platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine, then that is what I want to use it for,” Al-Shaair said during the 2025 regular season.

Al-Shaair noted that he knew he would be fined for his eye-black message. He also adds that he was told if he wore the same message on his eye-black again, he would be removed from the game.

Al-Shaair wondered aloud as to why some players are allowed to wear messages on their eye-black or cleats that seem to align with the NFL and have not been told that they wouldn’t be able to play. He pointed out that New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs has been allowed to play all season while wearing messages under his eye.

“At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me,” Al-Shaair told reporters after the game. “But things that are going on make people uncomfortable. Imagine how those people feel. I think that’s the biggest thing. I have no affiliation, no connection to these people, other than the fact that I’m a human being.”