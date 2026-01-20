From 16-0 to Shelf-Ready: New IU Bobbleheads Released

Source: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Just hours after the Indiana Hoosiers secured their first-ever football national title, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a limited-edition collection to mark the historic achievement.

The officially licensed series commemorates Indiana’s perfect 16-0 season and their dramatic 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The collection features the program’s biggest stars from their storybook season, including the first-ever bobbleheads of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Fans can choose from several versions of Mendoza, including figures in crimson or white jerseys and a special edition featuring him in a blue suit and red tie on a bronze base.

Head Coach Curt Cignetti is also honored with a championship bobblehead, posed giving the “No. 1” sign. In a continuation of his charitable efforts, Coach Cignetti will donate all proceeds from the sale of his bobbleheads to Riley Children’s Hospital. The mascot, Hoosier the Bison, rounds out the collection with five distinct versions. These include a standard national champion’s figure, a 12-inch jumbo version, and a scoreboard bobblehead that proudly displays the “Undefeated 16-0” final record. Each item in the collection is individually numbered to ensure its status as a true collector’s piece.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The release follows a Monday night thriller at Hard Rock Stadium where 67,227 fans witnessed Indiana’s turnaround from a program with a history of losses to the pinnacle of college football. Second-year coach Curt Cignetti led the team to a perfect season exactly 50 years after the 1976 Indiana men’s basketball team achieved their own undefeated 32-0 championship run.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate way to celebrate a team’s championship,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We’re excited to be unveiling this collection celebrating Indiana’s first football national title. These will be must-haves for fans of the Indiana Hoosiers.”

The collectibles are available now through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store. Prices range from $25 for ornaments and mini-bobbleheads to $125 for the 12-inch jumbo mascot. The Fernando Mendoza and Coach Cignetti figures are priced between $35 and $40.

Fans who order today can expect their memorabilia to ship in July and August. This collection joins previous Indiana releases, including the “Welcome to Miami” and “Talking Coach Cignetti” bobbleheads released earlier in the season.

From 16-0 to Shelf-Ready: New IU Bobbleheads Released was originally published on wibc.com