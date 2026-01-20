Source:

Indiana University football has reached the pinnacle of success, capturing its first-ever national championship in a thrilling 27-21 victory over Miami.

This historic achievement marks the culmination of decades of grit, determination, and unwavering belief in the program.

While this year’s team will forever be remembered for its perfect 16-0 season, it’s important to recognize the players who laid the foundation for this moment.

From trailblazers who broke barriers to record-setting stars who electrified fans, Indiana football has been shaped by a remarkable group of athletes over the years.

These players not only brought pride to Bloomington but also helped elevate the program to new heights, inspiring future generations of Hoosiers.

Their contributions, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark on Indiana football and set the stage for the program’s ultimate triumph.

Take a look below at 20 Notable Football Players That Played For Indiana University.

1. Antwaan Randle El (QB/ATH)

The ultimate dual-threat quarterback, Randle El revolutionized IU football with his electrifying playmaking ability.

A record-setting passer and rusher, he became the first player in NCAA history to pass for 40 touchdowns and rush for 40 touchdowns in a career.

After IU, he transitioned to the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers and became a pioneer for athletic quarterbacks.