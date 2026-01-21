Source: Trevor Twisdale / R1

NAACP Image Awards: 4 Sherri Shepherd Roles That Made Us Laugh for Real

In “Straw,” the talk show host plays Nicole, the bank teller who genuinely tries to help Janiyah. Her performance shows how her natural empathy and timing can live inside serious storytelling, making kindness feel active and risky. As Fancy’s best friend Sheila, Sherpherd brought playful chaos and sharp humor, creating real friendship with Garcelle Beauvais. Voicing the twin toucan sisters Cheryl and Meryl, Sherri showed off her vocal comedy, making the twins distinct through tone and attitude. In a world of absurdity, Shepherd’s confidence, timing, and sharp reactions made her humor work without overplaying it, treating nonsense as completely normal. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/9nofj0/naacp-image-awards-4-sherri-shepherd-roles-that-made-us-laugh-for-real