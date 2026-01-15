Icon Sportswire

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Hoosier quarterback Chris Dittoe played for Coach Bill Mallory from 1992 through 1996. He thinks Mallory would be proud of how Curt Cignetti has coached the current Hoosier football team as well as the actions of the players both on and off the field.

“Any time there’s a big play, they are not out there celebrating by themselves. They’re immediately looking for their teammates to hug and congratulate. What more could you ask for as a former player in these guys representing Indiana University in that way?,” said Dittoe on Thursday.

Dittoe now runs a public relations comapny in Indianapolis. He was elected into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2024 for his high school career at Bishop Dwenger High School.

Dittoe says with these 15-0 Hoosiers it’s not about “I” or “me”, but rather “we” and “us.”

“It’s just an incredible thing to witness and see this team play so together and put the team first. That’s exactly how Coach Mallory ran things. That was his culture and that’s what he believed in,” said Dittoe.

Mallory died at the age of 82 on May 25, 2018. He was the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice. Mallory is a member of Miami University’s Cradle of Coaches. He is also a member of the Athletic Halls of Fame at Miami University and Indiana University, the Mid-American Conference, the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the Phi Kappa Tau Hall of Fame.

“I know he’s looking down on this and could not have more pride about this team. Mallory would be in lockstep with Cignetti. He’s a total team guy. That’s how us Mallory guys were raised too,” said Dittoe.

Indiana (15-0) plays Miami (13-2) for the National Championship Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida at 7:30.

Former IU Quarterback: “Bill Mallory Would Be So Proud of This Team” was originally published on wibc.com