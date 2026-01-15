The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is launching its first summer camps in June and July, focusing on inspiring the next generation of race fans through STEAM concepts.

Campers will work together to solve problems, showcase their skills, and learn about motorsports innovation. Registration is open, with a cost of $250 per camper per week.

Camp options include building autonomous LEGO robots, managing a simulated racing season, and exploring racing-inspired art mediums.

The camps aim to be fun, hands-on, and educational to ignite curiosity and spark discovery in young participants.

Source: http://www.wishtv.com/ Race fans-in-training: IMS Museum offers summer camps for kids

