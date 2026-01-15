Influencer Kristy Scott Posts Revenge Dress, Activates Bob While Social Media Auditions To Be Her New Husband

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

We didn’t have influencer and emerging fashionista Kristy Scott filing for divorce from her husband of over a decade, Desmond Scott, on our bingo card. And neither did social media. The Internet erupted when news broke that the beauty known for her cooky antics, shoe test runs and lifestyle content was calling it quits. According to the TMZ report, infidelity was the main cause of the split. And that added a layer we also wasn’t expecting.

Despite the bleak news, Kristy seems to be keeping her head up because the beloved personality returned to social media by participating in the viral challenge that features people “activating their bob.” Then she followed up with what we’ve deemed a revenge dress post. Posing on her kitchen island with a burgundy body con midi dress and burgundy pumps. Fans commended her for keeping her head as high as her heels. And her caption, which read, “same address.”

If that wasn’t clear enough, Kristy reportedly filed to legally ditch her estranged husband Desmond Scott’s last name. She now goes by Kristy. Sarah on Instagram.

Desmond Responds

Desmond responded to the divorce news hitting the airwaves with a statement that began with an apology to Kristy. In the statement, he admitted to making choices “that I am not proud of.”

Social Media Fans Audition To Take Desmond’s Place

While Desmond deals with the repercussions of his actions, social media hasn’t wasted any time in submitting their auditions to happily take his place.

