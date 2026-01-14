Pink Politics: Joy-Ann Reid Flames Nicki Minaj Over Donald Trump Bootlicking And MAGA Support

Source: Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Found / Getty

Nicki Minaj can’t write a rap good enough to get herself out of the public relations mess that she’s created for herself. The former hip-hop heroine has decided that now that her career is in the toilet, it’s time to start grifting her way to the bank on the coattails of conservatism. She has appeared on two major right-wing platforms in Turning Point USA and AmericaFest, she’s kiki’ed on stage with Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, and she has praised Donald Trump as “handsome”, “dashing”, and as a person with the “ability to be someone that you can relate to”.

In short, she’s lost her pink printing mind.

Joy Ann Reid has been very vocal about the change in attitude of a woman who, back in 2020, proclaimed she was “not gonna jump on the Trump bandwagon.” Recently, the former MSNBC anchor joined Angela Yee on her “Way Up” Power 105 radio show to air out boneheaded Barbie. Let her tell it, Nicki is desperate to get her sexual predator husband and brother some protection from the orange führer.

Reid also called out Nicki’s obvious attempt at salvation in a previous Instagram post saying:

“Ten million followers lost, but hey, at least she now has her #maga and #turningpointusa friends plus the #jeffreyepstein defenders who are cool with pedos … all of whom will I’m sure any day now will become huge fans of woman-performed hip hop and formerly undocumented Trinidadian immigrants (so long as they’re not in fishing boats near Venezuela.) This should all work out perfectly for #nicki …. Let’s see if Donald comes through with those pardons. #magaconsequences”

Reid clearly has no fear of the Barbz, perhaps because their will to avenge their leader has been weakened, but it doesn’t appear that the journalist will back off from this topic any time soon. We doubt that Nicki cares what Reid or anyone else says about her. She’s found a new family to give her her fix of attention, adulation, and applause. Conservatives hate everything Onika Tanya Maraj stands for and one day she will awaken from the sunken place in hopes of returning home, and there will be no place to rest her head.

