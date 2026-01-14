Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why the Last 15 Pounds Are the Hardest to Lose

Hitting a weight loss plateau is normal - bodies adapt to fight further loss.

Weight loss journeys often start strong, but for many people, things come to a frustrating halt when they’re just 10 or 15 pounds away from their goal. That’s exactly the problem Dr. Ian K. Smith set out to solve with his new book, The Last 15, which he discussed during a lively appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Joining Rickey Smiley in the studio, Dr. Smith explained that hitting a plateau doesn’t mean someone is failing. Instead, it’s the body doing what it naturally wants to do—hold on to weight. As people lose pounds, their bodies adapt, slowing metabolism and fighting back against further loss. According to Smith, that’s the moment when strategy—not effort—needs to change.

Rather than pushing extreme diets, Smith emphasized that The Last 15 is not about restriction. The seven-week plan focuses on using everyday foods and adjusting how nutrients are combined. Each week targets a different goal, from resetting metabolism to increasing protein intake and cycling carbohydrates the right way. He was clear: carbs aren’t the enemy—bad carbs are.

Da Brat chimed in with a common frustration many listeners could relate to: losing weight quickly at first, then feeling discouraged when progress slows. Smith reassured her—and the audience—that slower weight loss is normal and still healthy. Expecting dramatic drops every week often leads people to quit too soon.

A major theme of the conversation was protein. Smith noted that many people, especially in the Black community, don’t consume enough protein to support muscle growth. Muscle, he explained, burns more calories than fat, which is why resistance training is so important. While yoga and Pilates have benefits, they don’t build muscle the same way lifting weights or using resistance bands does.

Gary raised questions about stalled weight loss, and Smith offered three immediate fixes: eat more calories earlier in the day, include protein in every meal, and commit to resistance training at least three times a week. He also warned against under-eating, which can push the body into starvation mode and actually prevent fat loss.

Georgia Alfredas highlighted another key issue—liquid calories. Smith pointed out that sugary drinks, juices, and even fancy coffee beverages can quietly sabotage progress, even when meals are low-calorie. His advice was simple: calories still count, no matter how they’re consumed.

Throughout the segment, Smith stressed that weight loss is as mental as it is physical. His “three C’s”—commitment, consistency, and challenge—are central to lasting change. Instead of chasing quick results, he encourages people to focus on sustainable habits.

The Last 15 is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and readers can join Smith’s free Facebook support community, The Last 15 Group, for ongoing guidance, workouts, and Q&A sessions. For those stuck at the finish line, his message was clear: don’t give up—you just need a new approach.

