J. Cole Announces Release Date For ‘The Fall-Off’, Shares Teaser Video

Source: @Justinmyview / R1

Hip-hop mogul J. Cole’s long-awaited album, The Fall-Off, is set to release in early February.

On Wednesday, the Dreamville founder and NC native shared a cinematic teaser video of his highly anticipated release on Feb. 6.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” a voice says over shots of J. Cole throughout the video. “You see this especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. And it’s like, ‘Oh, this guy used to be famous and then he ‘fell off.’ What happened?’”

The video closes with 30-second heavy-hitting lyrics, where Cole raps, “Picture my soul climbing out of the infinite hole / Where n*ggas die over pride and live for the—” before the video ends with abrupt gunshots.

Fans have awaited the arrival of The Fall-Off since around 2018, when “1985 — Intro to ‘The Fall-Off'” was a concluding track to on his fifth studio album KOD.

The Fall-Off follows his 2021 album The Off-Season and 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later, at the height of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

The Off-Season received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Additionally, “Pride Is the Devil” was also nominated for Best Rap Performance, and “My Life” earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. In 2024, the rapper released Might Delete Later overnight, arriving two weeks after Kendrick Lamar’s shots at him and Drake on “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin’. In response, Cole dropped “7 Minute Drill” at the end of the mixtape, addressing Lamar. Cole later removed the song from streaming platforms and apologized to Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville music festival.

Details of potential collaborators and features for the newest album are currently underwraps, but fans can pre-order the official vinyl for The Fall Off on his website.

Many fans have speculated that The Fall-Off will be J. Cole’s, real name Jermaine Cole, will be his final release before going into retirement.

You can watch the full teaser video below.

J. Cole Announces Release Date For ‘The Fall-Off’, Shares Teaser Video was originally published on hiphopnc.com