Amazon Music to exclusively livestream A$AP ROCKY for new songline series episode

Amazon Music has announced that A$AP Rocky will headline the next episode of its acclaimed “Songline” series, featuring new music from his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. The exclusive livestream will premiere on Yams Day, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch for 24 hours. The performance showcases Rocky in iconic New York City locations, with orchestrations by Danny Elfman and appearances from A$AP Mob members. The show pays tribute to A$AP Yams and offers a glimpse into Rocky’s creative process ahead of his album release. Rocky’s album drops on January 16, with the lead single “Punk Rocky” generating excitement among fans and critics. Source: https://nomusica.com/asap-rocky-to-livestream-dont-be-dumb-on-amazon-musics-songline-series