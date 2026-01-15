Bad Bunny hit with $16 million lawsuit ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny is facing a $16 million lawsuit from a woman who claims he used a recording of her voice without permission in two of his songs. Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera alleges that her voice appears in Bad Bunny’s songs “Solo de Mi” and “EoO.” Rivera recorded the phrase in 2018 but claims she never signed a contract allowing its use in commercial purposes. This lawsuit follows a previous case where Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend sued him for using her recorded phrase without compensation. The rapper, set to headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, has not responded to the recent lawsuit. Source: https://ew.com/bad-bunny-sued-16-million-dollar-lawsuit-ahead-of-super-bowl-11884609