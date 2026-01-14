Source: Avengers: Doomsday / Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Unleashes Epic Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Featuring Black Panther and Fantastic Four

In the latest teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, the Fantastic Four meet with the leaders of Wakanda. The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is set to be released on Dec. 18 and will feature a showdown with Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The trailer includes voiceover from Shuri and introduces M’Baku as the new King of Wakanda. The rest of the Fantastic Four, including Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch, will also appear in the film. Avengers: Doomsday is the fourth teaser released for the movie, with a sequel titled Avengers: Secret Wars planned for the following year. Source: https://www.theverge.com/entertainment/861185/marvel-studios-avengers-doomsday-countdown-teaser-black-panther-fantastic-four



