Why Jeeps Have Rubber Ducks — Plus the Most Popular Ducks Given Away It's National Rubber Duck Day! If you've seen a Jeep and spotted a rubber duck sitting on the hood or door handle, you're not alone — and no, it's not random. The rubber duck trend has become a full-blown Jeep tradition, spreading across parking lots, trails, and social media feeds nationwide. Here's why Jeeps have ducks — and the most popular rubber ducks Jeep owners love to give away.

Why Do Jeeps Have Rubber Ducks? The tradition is known as “ducking”, and it started as a simple way for Jeep owners to show appreciation for one another. The movement began in 2020 when a Jeep owner left a rubber duck on another Jeep with a note that read “Nice Jeep.” That small gesture quickly caught on, spreading through Jeep clubs, trail groups, and eventually social media. Today, Jeep ducking is about: Jeep community and camaraderie

Complimenting another Jeep’s build or style

Making someone’s day a little brighter

Showing pride in Jeep culture Many Jeep owners now keep a stash of ducks in their vehicle specifically to give away.

What Is “Duck Duck Jeep”? The trend is often referred to as Duck Duck Jeep, a community-driven movement that helped turn a one-time act of kindness into a recognizable Jeep tradition. Ducks are typically left: On door handles

On hoods

On mirrors

Occasionally on spare tires Many ducks include tags, notes, or the words “Duck Duck Jeep.”