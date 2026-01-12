Indiana State Police Initiative Targets Human Trafficking

Source: Indiana State Police / ISP

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police (ISP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is hitting the road this week with a mission that goes beyond standard safety checks. From January 12 to 16, 2026, Indiana troopers are joining law enforcement agencies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.

Organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), the week-long campaign aims to turn the nation’s truck drivers into a powerful front-line defense against exploitation. During every roadside inspection this week, ISP units will distribute educational materials and engage drivers in vital conversations about spotting the signs of trafficking.

“The commercial vehicle industry is very much the eyes and ears of America,” said Kimberly Hill, a Motor Carrier Inspector with the Indiana State Police. “They are in places where human trafficking may occur—whether it’s where they’re delivering or where they’re parked at for the evening, like a truck stop or a rest area.”

The initiative comes at a critical time for the Midwest. According to National Human Trafficking Hotline data, Indiana currently ranks 23rd in the nation for reported cases. However, its neighbors are even higher on the list: Illinois ranks 8th, Michigan 9th, and Ohio 11th.

“It’s very much alive and well in the Midwest,” Hill noted. “Not just out on the heavy populated areas or out on the coastlines where you’d maybe expect it, but alive and well right here.”

Perhaps most alarming is the age of the victims involved. ISP reports that over 40% of human trafficking cases identified by truck drivers involve minors. Hill pointed out that while global statistics show more adults are trafficked overall, the trucking industry is uniquely positioned to find children hidden in plain sight.

The Indiana State Police are urging both professional drivers and the general public to look for specific “red flags.” These include individuals who appear to have restricted or controlled communication, those whose travel documents are being held by someone else, or people who seem fearful and unable to speak for themselves.

Hill also warned of more subtle signs, such as an RV parked in a commercial lot that “just looks off” or someone who is not dressed appropriately for the weather. “It’s okay to be wrong,” Hill emphasized. “I’d much rather be wrong and report this and have somebody check it out than to have actually seen human trafficking going on and not to report it.”

If you suspect someone is in immediate danger, authorities urge you to call 911. To report a tip or suspicious activity that is not an immediate emergency, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733. “If they see something, they need to know what to do and who to call,” Hill said. “We want to put it on their radar to ensure every person has a chance at being rescued.”

